Programs offered to give students construction industry training

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -More Georgia school systems are including younger students in career and technical education programs, with one of the most popular being the construction trade.
There is expected to be a shortage of construction workers in Georgia this year according to the Construction Education Foundation of Georgia. Because of this, CEO Scott Shelar is helping grow the talent of students locally.
“Normally, we work through the schools, and of course, schools are out for the summer, but we don’t want to stop our efforts to reach students, so we are going to take it straight to the students on Instagram,” said Shelar.
Shelar said the foundation is working with schools and students across Georgia.
Due to COVID-19, they are bringing awareness to students virtually by hosting education programs on social media.
“We are launching an Instagram awareness campaign to help people understand careers in the skill trades, how to pursue a career in the skill trades, where to go to get the training, and where to go to get employment in the skills trades,” said Shelar.
Shelar said thousands of kids are enrolled in hundreds of construction programs throughout the state, and students can take advantage of the online sessions.
"We are also going to have a lot of exciting guest speakers. We are going to have some people who actually work in the industry, some young people who are pursuing a career in the skill trades and we are going to hear directly from them. We are going to talk with a lot of employers,” said Shelar.
Shelar said there are over 7,000 jobs still available across Georgia that are looking to hire immediately.
"There are a lot of different jobs in construction, there are highway jobs, there are electrical contracting jobs, heating, and air conditioning welding carpentry and plumbing so basically, anything that goes into building a building we call that construction,” said Shelar.
For more information about the programs and to tune into the program’s Instagram, visit them at @cefga_jobs each week.
