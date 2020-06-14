High school student launches ‘Stop The Hate campaign’ to bring awareness to social inequality

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Racism, bullying, bigotry, and violence remain a challenge for our communities – and our youth have something to say about it.
“Of course seeing the recent video of the murder of George Floyd all over social media, streaming on all of those platforms, it really broke my heart, to be honest. I felt bad for the effect, well, for the violent effect it was having on the country,” said student Crystal Lyons.
For the past few weeks, the nation witnessed protests from coast to coast in response to the murder of unarmed George Floyd.
17-year-old Crystal Lyons a rising high school senior at Baconton Community Charter School. She said she was inspired by people standing together in solidarity.
“I feel it is my duty to help change the world, and what better way than to use the platform that you have and to use what you have to make a difference. I mean I can only do so much but I think if you start small it will gradually get bigger with the difference you want to make,” said Lyons.
Lyons said she is on a mission to end racism and social inequality against African Americans. Because of that, she started a campaign called “Stop the Hate”.
"The idea is you write inspirational quotes on the palm of your hand and it included Baconton School Church, faculty members, and alumni, and also members outside the organization,” said Lyons.
The palms of the hands of her peers read “I Am Change”, “Black Lives Matter”, and “Silence Is Betrayal”.
"My most important message is God wants us to love everybody, he wants us to love our brothers and sisters and you can’t love someone and hate them at the same time. So the main message is to stop the hate, and to stop the violence and to love one another as you would love yourself,” said Lyons.
Lyons said she hopes everyone in her community joins the movement together in unity to provide justice for all.
"I do feel like being an African American girl at a primarily white school, it did encourage me more and I was grateful for my friends, the Beta Club, and also all of my Facebook family that was sharing the video and all those that participated. It meant a lot for me,” said Lyons.
