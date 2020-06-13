Forecast: Plenty of sun with seasonable temperatures Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the rest of Saturday, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Slight chance of a shower or storm in our southeastern counties. Otherwise, mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Expect a beautiful end to the weekend. Sunday will feature plenty of sun with highs in the mid to upper 80s in most communities and near 90 in Albany. A stalled front continues to park itself toward the Georgia coast. That will keep slight rain chances in the picture for Monday as an area of low pressure develops along it. Monday will feature plenty of sun with highs near 90.
Expect cooler air Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight lows will dip into the mid 60s for Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
We’ll warm up heading toward next weekend as high pressure moves into the region.
Highs will top out in the upper 80s to near 90 Thursday through Saturday under plenty of sun.
No big rain chances are in the 7 day forecast as humidity builds late in the week.
No new tropical development is expected over the next 5 days.
