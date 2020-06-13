Dooly Co. homicide suspect captured in Crisp Co.

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Cordele man is now in custody after deputies said he was involved in a homicide that happened in Dooly County, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said they responded to a call regarding a suicide threat.
After further investigation, deputies were on the search for Heath Register, 41.
The sheriff’s office along with the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol Aviation, Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) began searching for Register near Listonia Road based on information they were given.
After several hours of searching, Register was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m.
He has been taken to the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office.
