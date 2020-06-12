WATCH LIVE: State reps hold virtual conversation on race relations

ATLANTA (WALB) - State Rep. Valencia Stovall (D-Forest Park), along with state representatives Wes Cantrell (R-Woodstock), Todd Jones (R-South Forsyth) and Marc Morris (R-Cumming), are holding a live, virtual conversation regarding race relations.
“As I continue to witness racial unrest in this state and nationally, I thought it would be a good idea to have a conversation with my colleagues, who come from different backgrounds, about the ‘elephant’ in the room,” Stovall said.
WATCH LIVE:
