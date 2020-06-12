Valdosta High School wants input on graduation ceremony

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta High School plans to move forward with its in-person graduation ceremony but the school wants input on how to make graduation the best possible.
The ceremony is scheduled for June 26, at 8:30 p.m., at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
The school plans to release detailed instructions for graduates on June 17.
In the meantime, the school needs to know how those with graduates plan to participate.
Want to provide your input? See below for the survey.
