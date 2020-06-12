Valdosta High School wants input on graduation ceremony

Valdosta High School wants input on graduation ceremony
Valdosta City Schools is trying to figure out how to spend a 30,000 dollar school security grant. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | June 12, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT - Updated June 12 at 4:50 PM

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta High School plans to move forward with its in-person graduation ceremony but the school wants input on how to make graduation the best possible.

The ceremony is scheduled for June 26, at 8:30 p.m., at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

The school plans to release detailed instructions for graduates on June 17.

In the meantime, the school needs to know how those with graduates plan to participate.

Want to provide your input? See below for the survey.

We have good and not so good news to share. Good news - we are moving forward with our plans to provide the Class of...

Posted by Valdosta High School on Thursday, June 11, 2020

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.