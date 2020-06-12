Protestors march for justice and equality in downtown Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -A march for justice and equality was held in downtown Valdosta. The group of protestors began the march by the old courthouse and then made their way to Valdosta State University.
Earlier on Friday, a protest was held in front of the old courthouse. We spoke to Kaitlyn Staten, who was there with her little sister supporting the cause. Friday was the first time she joined.
“We decided to come protest today because of the recent killings of George Floyd and those protests have sparked national controversy of police brutality and the way police are handling innocent citizens. So we decided to come here to speak our voice,” said Staten.
DJ Davis, the protest and march organizer, tells us this march is also leading up to another march happening Saturday in Atlanta.
“We are going to continue to March until our concerns are taken seriously. That’s why we are out here today and that’s why we are going to keep moving forward until justice is served and this is what’s going to make our community better,” said Davis.
Hosted by rapper, T.I., there will be a rally for getting the Kendrick Johnson case reopened. Davis tells us Kendrick’s mom and some family members are already there.
He wants all those who can’t make it to Atlanta, to come and join on Friday tonight. There will also be a candlelight vigil for Kendrick Johnson at VSU, starting at 8 p.m.
