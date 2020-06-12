NAACP president calls for change after fire chief’s resignation

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Moultrie’s Fire Chief, Jeff Thibodeau, resigned Friday.
This after his recent Facebook post sparked outrage.
Colquitt County’s NAACP President, Isabella Brooks, told us she was hurt after seeing Thibodeau’s post.
The post has George Floyd’s face and his criminal history.
Floyd’s death in police custody sparked a lot of protests across the country, including right here in southwest Georgia.
Brooks said she cried after seeing what happened to Floyd like it was her own child.
Now, she said Thibodeau’s post added fuel to the fire, where many were already hurt about what happened with Floyd.
“I thought it was cruel. Nobody has the right to judge anybody else. I don’t think that a person with that kind of attitude about another person should be in public service,” said Brooks.
Brooks would not comment about wanting him to resign or be fired, but she wants Thibodeau to be aware his comment was uncalled for.
I asked what changes she wants to see the city to make when hiring public servants.
“They should be thoroughly investigated, a background check. Ask people in the community about what kind of person they are. Somebody needs to know if this person has been prejudice or bias in handling other races, then somebody knows about it,” said Brooks.
The City of Moultrie posted a statement on their website, saying “Moultrie remains committed to protecting the quality of life for its citizens.”
Brooks said regardless of the city’s stance, she feels the chief lost trust with his post and should have kept the comment to himself.
An interim chief will be named until the position is filled.
We reached out to Thibodeau for comment, but haven’t received a reply.
We also reached out to a city council member for response and have not received a response.
We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.