My Senior: Owen Taylor

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Our Senior of the Day comes from Colquitt County's baseball program.
Owen Taylor was as dominant of a player as he was a student.
In his three seasons on varsity for the Packers, he earned three scholar-athlete awards.
Like all spring sports, their season cut got early with little to no warning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Taylor said it was difficult to come to terms with the season being over.
“It was hard. It was pretty hard. Just knowing I’m not going to be playing with any of those guys anymore was pretty tough,” said Taylor
However, he said it was made a little easier when head coach Matt Crews made a special visit.
“He went to all the seniors and put a little sign out in the front yard. It was nice of them,” said Taylor.
This fall, Taylor is heading south to Thomasville and continue his baseball career with the Thomas University Night Hawks.
He said he’s pursuing a degree in business management at TU.
