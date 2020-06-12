Moultrie fire chief resigns

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The chief of the Moultrie Fire Department has resigned, according to a release from the city.
Fire Chief Jeffery Thibodeau’s resignation was accepted by City Manager Pete Dillard.
“Moving forward, the city will immediately name an interim fire chief until the position is filled,” the City of Moultrie said in a release. “Moultrie remains committed to protecting the quality of life for its citizens.”
Recently, a Facebook post made by Thibodeau sparked frustration from people in the community.
Thibodeau was put on administrative leave and later issued an apology for the post.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
