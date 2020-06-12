Majority of Ga. nursing home residents tested for COVID-19



“Nursing homes and all long-term care facilities remain critically important battlegrounds in our fight against COVID-19. Thanks to the hard work of state officials from the Department of Public Health, Department of Community Health, Georgia National Guard and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, we are making significant progress in staff and resident testing while also supplying facilities with the resources and PPE that they need."

“This pandemic has hit nursing homes across the country especially hard, and I am thankful to our team as well as private-sector partners for making every effort to protect vulnerable Georgians. In addition to encouraging testing numbers, the Department of Community Health has compiled initial reports of residents recovered from coronavirus, and we hope to see continued progress in these statistics."

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp

