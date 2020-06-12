Majority of Ga. nursing home residents tested for COVID-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Department of Community Health’s (DCH) June 11, 2020, Long-Term Care Facility COVID-19 report indicates that 97 percent of nursing home residents in facilities with 25 or more beds have been tested for COVID-19.
DCH said this marks a 12 percent improvement in one week.
Additionally, staff testing also went up 13 percent week-over-week.
The report said across all Long-Term Care Facilities with 25 beds or more, 74 percent of residents and 54 percent of staff members have now been tested. That’s up 9 percent and 10 percent respectively, in the last week.
On June 4, DCH also began reporting on residents recovered across all long-term care facilities with 25 beds or more.
Recovered residents’ data is the cumulative number of residents who previously tested positive for COVID-19 who have now recovered from the virus based on subsequent negative tests, absence of symptoms or other appropriate criteria as assessed by the facility or otherwise ascertained, according to the release.
In DCH’s initial report on residents recovered, 2,759 residents had recovered from COVID-19 out of 6,040 total residents who had tested positive. In DCH’s report Thursday, 3,269 residents have recovered from COVID-19 out of 6,259 total residents who have tested positive.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.