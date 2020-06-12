Health official: Southwest Ga. protests having no impact on COVID-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Health officials said they haven’t seen an increase in COVID-19 numbers yet despite protests across Southwest Georgia.
Recently there have been several peaceful protests in our area.
Dr. Charles Ruis, the director of the Georgia Department of Public Health Southwest Health District, said that if something shows up from recent social activity, they expect to know quickly.
Ruis said that relaxing restrictions in the state also hasn’t caused any general problems. However, officials said it’s still unwise to ignore medical advice such as going out in public without a mask.
“But we have to remember the pandemic is still with us and new infections are occurring and even occasionally, we’re seeing some people who are losing their life from it,” said Ruis.
Ruis said whether you’re protesting, working or socializing, it should all still be done safely. If not, he said we could be putting everyone at risk.
He said the district will continue testing for the virus.
If you would like to find a testing site near you, you can call (229) 352-6567.
Also, you may be getting a phone call from health officials. If so, It could be the DPH Southwest Georgia Health District collecting vital information.
District officials are calling people associated with COVID-19 patients.
Some of the things they will ask include have you’ve been tested, how are you feeling and letting them know if you’ve possibly been at risk of having the virus.
“If we can’t get people by phone then it just makes it really hard to educate them on their risk and it makes it harder for us to contain the virus and protect the public,” explained Dr. Ruis.
Health officials call this contact tracing.
So you should be on the lookout for numbers starting with area codes like 404, 229 or any other Georgia number.
Dr. Ruis said the state has hired hundreds of people to help in this statewide effort.
