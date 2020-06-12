Ga. film, tv projects to hire thousands of production workers

ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday that a major investment is coming to the film and television business in the Peach State.
An estimated 40,000 production workers will be employed on around 75 production projects.
These projects are expected to invest over $2 billion into the state’s economy during the next 18 months, according to Kemp's office.
The plan also includes purchasing goods and services from over 17,000 small Georgia businesses, Kemp’s office reported.
“The entertainment production industry is coming back and ready to jumpstart the Georgia economy by creating jobs and generating greatly needed investment and spending in communities across the Peach State,” said Kemp.
Kemp’s office said this comes after best practices for film and television studios amid the COVID-19 pandemic was provided by the Georgia Film Office.
“Production companies want to be in Georgia and create tens of thousands of jobs for workers across the state, and today’s announcement is welcome news as we continue safely reopening our state,” said Kemp. "I thank the Georgia Film Office for their work during the pandemic, and I thank the production companies who always vowed to return to Georgia when the time was right for them to safely get back to work.”
Kemp also recognized Georgia’s film industry workforce, which has used talents off the set to provide pandemic-related critical help and resources to essential businesses and workers.
“Georgia is ready once again to resume the state’s thriving movie, TV and streaming production industry,” said Charles Rivkin, Motion Picture Association chairman and CEO. “The terrific collaboration between the Georgia Film Office, local studios, production companies and industry stakeholders to create these important guidelines will ensure a safe return to work for Georgians in our industry and play an important role in helping restart Georgia’s economy.”
