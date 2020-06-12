Former public adjuster charged with multiple theft offenses

ATLANTA (WALB) - A former public adjuster was charged with a number of theft offenses stemming from incidents in Dougherty and Cobb counties, according to the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office.
Steven Chastain, 58, turned himself into the Cobb County Jail on May 27.
The Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office said Chastain was wanted for theft by conversion. He also had active warrants in Dougherty County for a separate incident on the same charge.
“In both cases, Chastain was hired as a public adjuster to represent a consumer in the handling and repairs related to an insurance claim,” a release from the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office states. “In Cobb County, he is accused of taking over $20,000 from the consumer and contractor. In Dougherty County, he is accused of taking over $6,200 from the consumer.”
Background:
On March 6, Chastain’s license was ordered to be revoked. He wanted a hearing, which was granted for May 27. Chastain failed to show up and his license was revoked.
Before the hearing date, two warrants were taken out against Chastain. One was in Dougherty County on May 13 and six days later, the other was in Cobb County.
“Under my leadership, we will utilize all available resources to go after bad actors like Mr. Chastain,” John King, insurance and safety fire commissioner, said. “The citizens of the State of Georgia should rest easy knowing Mr. Chastain is no longer licensed as a public adjuster. To date, our office has arrested Chastain on over $550,000 worth of stolen funds from hardworking Georgians. If you believe you have been a victim of Chastain’s unscrupulous acts, please contact our office at (800) 656-2298 immediately.”
Chastain was transferred from Cobb County to the Dougherty County Jail on May 29. He was released on a $2,500 bond the next day.
