Former public adjuster charged with multiple theft offenses

“Under my leadership, we will utilize all available resources to go after bad actors like Mr. Chastain,” John King, insurance and safety fire commissioner, said. “The citizens of the State of Georgia should rest easy knowing Mr. Chastain is no longer licensed as a public adjuster. To date, our office has arrested Chastain on over $550,000 worth of stolen funds from hardworking Georgians. If you believe you have been a victim of Chastain’s unscrupulous acts, please contact our office at (800) 656-2298 immediately.”