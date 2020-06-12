Drier days ahead

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer heat and humidity are in full swing Friday afternoon. For some showers and thunderstorms are bringing relief dropping temperatures about 10-15°. Otherwise rain chances are likely mainly along and east of I-75 while west of the interstate isolated showers and storms. Strong storms will produce heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. The activity winds down around midnight.
For the weekend more showers and storms develop Saturday along a stationary front once again mostly confined to areas around I-75 and east. Sunday a big push of drier air which begins an extended period of rain-free and pleasant conditions. Humidity drops, temperatures drop slightly below average with tons of sunshine. A nice change as we count down to summer in just about a week.
Warm days and pleasant nights take over with highs mid-upper 80s around 90 while lows drop into the mid 60s.
