Dougherty Co. road closed for repairs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, Dougherty County Public Works department will be closing portions of Eight Mile Road in order to perform necessary railroad crossing repairs.
The Hilton and Albany Railroad crossing to be closed is located just south of the intersection of Flowing Well Road and Eight Mile Road, with no traffic being allowed to continue past this point from either direction.
Dougherty County Public Works advises motorists to use caution when traveling in the work area and to plan their trips using alternate route and detours, such as Mud Creek Road, and expect increased travel times.
The closure will be in effect through Monday, June 15th, with anticipated reopening by 12 Noon on Tuesday, June 16th. For more information, citizens can contact Dougherty County Public Works at 229.430.6120.
