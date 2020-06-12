Deerfield-Windsor Knights hit ground running with new head football coach at the helm

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It's the start of a new era for the Deerfield-Windsor Knights as they transition into the GHSA with a new head football coach.
Head Coach Jake McCrae said after months of being a part it’s great to be back as a team, even with all the restrictions in place.
"You can only do so much on Zoom, right. So, just to get your eyes on the kids and see them working and moving around and work the sweet tea out of their system has been great. Every part of it has been great,” said McCrae.
The 2020 season will be McCrae's first with the Knights.
"When you come in as the new coach everything is the new normal,” said McCrae.
This time the new normal means adapting to the workout restrictions outlined by the GHSA due to COVID-19 concerns and transitioning from the GISA to the GHSA.
“Whether there’s COVID or social distancing or not, so it’s good when you come into a situation like this, obviously we’d prefer to not be in this situation and to dictate how we do things ourselves, but it makes it feel like the new normal,” said McCrae.
He said they aren’t focusing on the teams they’ll line up against.
McCrae told us they’re focused on getting 10 percent better each day.
"All we can do is try to get better every day. If they leave this weight room or they leave this campus feeling that they learned something, then that’s the trajectory that we want. We’ll find out where everybody else is on kick-off on that first Friday night,” said McCrae.
The GHSA recently announced beginning Monday, June 15 group sizes can increase from 20 to 25.
They said the players added to the group should be new additions only.
They said their recommendations and restrictions are fluid and subject to change.
