Coffee Co. law enforcement on the hunt for wanted sex offender

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted sex offender.
Deputies said Joseph Glenn Wright was convicted in February 2010 of child molestation in Coffee County Superior Court. Wright last reported he was homeless and living under the 17 Mile River Bridge on Highway 221 North.
Officials with the Department of Community Supervision and the sheriff’s office said they have been unable to contact him.
Warrants have been issued for Wright’s arrest.
Wright is described as 5′7, 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
If you have any information regarding Wright’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227. You can also call the Tips line at (912) 383-8477 and Facebook Private Message. You may also contact 911 at the non-emergency number of (912) 384-7675.
