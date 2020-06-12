APD: Man wanted on numerous outstanding warrants

Raheem Terrell (Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team | June 12, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT - Updated June 12 at 5:34 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for a man wanted on numerous outstanding warrants.

Raheem Tyquan Terrell, 22, is wanted on theft by mislaid property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, forgery and three burglary warrants.

APD said the seven warrants are in connection to several incidents in the city.

He is described as 5′11 and weighs 184 pounds.

Anyone with information on Terrell’s whereabouts is asked to call Albany Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 302-0772.

