Annual Albany men’s health event set for next week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the past 17 years, the “Men on the Move” Health Fair has been reaching out to men to make smart decisions.
Because of COVID-19, the event is returning to its very first location, Tift Park, with a new theme called “Together We Rise.”
Darrell Sabbs, Phoebe’s community benefits coordinator, said this year’s focus will highlight the importance of prevention, awareness and changing lifestyles as it relates to COVID-19.
Phoebe CEO Scott Steiner shared a startling fact about men and COVID-19.
“A majority were women, about 60 percent that were admitted. More men died than women and that just shouldn’t be. We’ve got to do a better job in taking care of ourselves,” Steiner said.
The event was started in the church and the faith community is still very much a part of the COVID-19 conversation.
More than 20 churches will be partnering for this year’s event.
“And our piece of it has to do with the faith. We believe as children of God, that our body is the temple of God and that temple must be taken care of,” Pastor Daniel Simmons said.
The 100 Black Men of Albany is also a partner in this year’s event.
Event information:
On June 18, the virtual part of the health fair will be at 7 p.m. It will be on Phoebe Putney Health System’s Facebook page. Guests include Dr. James Black, Dr. Derrick Heard and Simmons.
The event at Tift Park will be June 20, at 10 a.m. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. Face masks will be required and if you don’t have one, one will be given to you.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.