Albany man encourages equality for all

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A couple of weeks ago, people in Albany gathered together with a common message of equality for all.
And equality is what Albany Boys & Girls Club CEO Marvin Laster said he wants.
He’s encouraging young adults to use their voices to make positive changes in their communities.
“If you look at many of the movements that are currently taking place they are being led by young people. Their voices are important and should be heard for they are not our future, they are really our today,” said Laster.
Laster applauds the residents of Albany for putting together a peaceful protest.
He said peaceful protests are the way to be heard without losing the message.
“Again, very hopeful that the conversation will continue to be had. I am prayerful that this dialogue will continue for many years to come as we work towards progress to ensure that this country lives up to the promise of that this will be a nation for people and by the people where liberty and justice is truly for all,” says Laster.
Laster hopes Albany citizens will continue to do their part to have their voices heard.
