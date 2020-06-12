Albany Internal Medicine launches Virtual Behavioral Health Initiative

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Internal Medicine has now launched a Virtual Behavioral Health Initiative.
This is in partnership with Mindoula Health.
This will make behavioral health support available 24/7 to their patients.
Butler Stoudenmire, CEO of Albany Internal Medicine, said he is excited about this program.
“This model enables us to have an extension of our practice where there is a team of care coordinators and remote psychologist who work together and work with the patient to address behavioral health concerns and work with the physician here at Albany Internal Medicine to help the patient work through those issues,” said Stoudenmire.
