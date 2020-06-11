Two Terrell Academy Eagles take talents to the next level

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Two Terrell Academy Eagles are taking their baseball talents to the next level.
Thursday, they signed with the Albany State Golden Rams.
“These two gentlemen mean the world to me, this school, and our community. We’re so glad they have this opportunity," said Head Baseball Coach, Ashley Walker.
Quintard Wright and Ethan Gay made things official Thursday and will join the Rams this fall.
Wright and Gay have been life long teammates and they said they’re excited to start this new journey together.
“We already had a friend, Gaven Sloan, there. It just takes a lot of leadership having him there for us," said Wright.
“I’m ready to go. We’ve got a bunch of guys coming back. I think we’ll have a chance to compete at a high level. So, I’m ready to go and get to work," said Gay.
With the talent that's expected to return next season, Wright says he's eager to be a part of that!
“It means a lot. It’s the next thing in my life. And I’m just excited to be in this position," said Wright.
Wright and Gay said they’re ready to continue their baseball careers this fall.
