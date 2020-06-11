Three teens arrested, charged after young woman shot

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Police arrested three teens after a young Bainbridge woman was shot several times.
It happened May 21 in the 1300 block of Carter Street.
After three weeks of interviews with witnesses, the victim, and several people believed to be involved in the case, Bainbridge Police arrested three teens, in connection to that late-night shooting.
Two weeks after she was shot five times, Reese Stephenson told us she was hoping the suspects involved in her shooting would be found.
“I just don’t understand why. I hope justice is served for everyone,” said Stephenson.
Less than a week later, three people who may have changed her life forever, are now in jail.
Bainbridge police said a witness heard three gunshots.
Police said they went to the nearby cemetery to find a car with a shell casing inside.
After a thorough investigation, it all wrapped up on June 10.
After the arrests were announced, a post was sent on the Justice for Reese Facebook page saying in part “...the individuals responsible for the brutal attack on Reese have been taken into custody! Please continue to pray for Reese as she is still in recovery both physically and mentally.”
We’re told Stephenson is getting better each day.
"I just want everyone to know that even when you go through something very tough and you know you don’t know if you’re going to make it through it, there’s always going to be a better day, but you just have to get through the bad days first,” said Stephenson.
The three boys are charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
Stephenson also said she’s glad justice is being served, but it doesn’t change what happened.
She told us these boys will get out of jail, but this is something she will have to battle for the rest of her life.
She hopes they change from this and that they really regret what they’ve done.
We’re told the suspects are to be taken to a juvenile detention center.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.