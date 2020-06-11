Phoebe reports latest COVID-19 numbers

Said Steiner: “Now, more than ever, it’s important for us to remember that founding principle. I was moved today to see so many members of the Phoebe family of all races come together to support each other, to express our solidarity, and to pledge to fight for those who are overlooked, underserved, and mistreated. At Phoebe, we will support advancement opportunities for minority employees and will work to recognize and eliminate intentional and unconscious bias in our organization and our community. We are proud that Phoebe has taken care of everyone in need of healthcare in our community for 109 years, and we believe – with renewed focus and commitment to opportunity and justice for all – our best is yet to come.”