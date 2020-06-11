Phoebe reports latest COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital released its weekly COVID-19 update on Thursday.
As of noon Thursday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 36
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 2
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 393
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 103
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 30
Members of the Phoebe family also gathered in a moment of solidarity on Thursday morning for the inequalities that still exist in the society, according to the hospital system.
“This morning, at all our hospitals and other locations throughout our health system, members of the Phoebe family gathered for a moment of solidarity," Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said. "Recently, our country has been forced to confront inequities that unfortunately still exist in our society. It’s a reckoning that is certainly long overdue. Equality is one of Phoebe’s founding principles. Over a century ago, Judge Francis Flagg Putney made a donation that paid for the construction of our original hospital with a mandate that the hospital serve everyone in need of healthcare, no matter their race or ability to pay. That was a radical idea in the deep South in the early 1900s, but it is a value to which Phoebe has always been committed."
Said Steiner: “Now, more than ever, it’s important for us to remember that founding principle. I was moved today to see so many members of the Phoebe family of all races come together to support each other, to express our solidarity, and to pledge to fight for those who are overlooked, underserved, and mistreated. At Phoebe, we will support advancement opportunities for minority employees and will work to recognize and eliminate intentional and unconscious bias in our organization and our community. We are proud that Phoebe has taken care of everyone in need of healthcare in our community for 109 years, and we believe – with renewed focus and commitment to opportunity and justice for all – our best is yet to come.”
