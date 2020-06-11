Phoebe host moment of solidarity

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and other locations throughout their health system gathered for a moment of solidarity.
Phoebe CEO Scott Steiner spoke at the main hospital about the importance of equality and how that is one of Phoebe’s founding principles.
At the event, there were people from all races that came together to express their solidarity.
The Boys & Girls Club of Albany CEO, Marvin Laster, also spoke at the event.
