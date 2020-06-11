My Senior: Ross West

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Our Senior of the Day comes from Terrell Academy.
Ross West played varsity baseball for the Eagles for four years.
During that time, he racked up numerous honors.
West has been all-state once and all-region three times.
West said he fully believes they could’ve made it to state this year, if Coronavirus didn’t end their season early.
“It hurt a lot and I didn’t know how to handle it at first, but everything happens for a reason. Even though we knew we had a good chance to win the championship this year, it was just tough. But everything happens for a reason, I guess,” said West.
West told us he’ll be attending the University of North Georgia, Oconee campus in the fall.
