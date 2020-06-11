Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Office receives gym makeover with help from Winnersville Fitness

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia gym owners wanted to show their appreciation for law enforcement, amid negative attention police receive nationwide.
Winnersville Fitness owners will give Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office’s gym a makeover.
“I asked for a donation of a treadmill and didn’t expect this. Beyond words, gratitude not matchable right now,” said Mattew Collson, a deputy with Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
Collson is a member of Winnersville Fitness. He recently asked the gym owner if they could donate some cardio equipment for the sheriff’s office gym.
Melissa Eikenberry, the owner, told him she was going to check because she had some in storage after spreading out machines due to social distancing protocols.
Eikenberry and her husband then decided to make a stop at the sheriff’s office gym to check and see what type of shape it was in. They were surprised.
“It reminded me very old school, I’ve been in the gym environment since the mid 90s and a couple pieces of equipment made me chuckle, some were from the old Gold’s Gym, that I worked at when I did my internship back in ’95, I believe it was. When I saw the lime green padding, I knew exactly where it came from. They deserve better,” said Eikenberry.
Broken mirrors, outdated machines and taped up cushions. The new plans include repainting the walls gray. All cushions for the machines will be replaced and recovered in black and red. New cables will be added to the machines. Cracked mirrors will be replaced. Also, the carpet will be ripped up and flooring will be redone.
On Saturday, Eikenberry said she plans to do a deep cleaning. They have most of the supplies already, so she said the makeover will cost about 3,000 dollars.
“Extremely excited, I’m past my 20 years here at the sheriff’s office so I’m excited to see things get renovated and get new for the new guys coming in. So they come in and see the culture that is Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. We are doing other renovations on our own in other parts of the building. Trying to keep things going in another positive direction,” said Lt. Joseph Dukes.
Dukes tells me this is the perfect area for deputies to come and have a workout during lunch break. Or even if they just need a place to de-stress.
“This job has stress like anything else. Stress and fitness kinda helps release some of that stress. The more fit they are the more able they are to deal with stress that comes out on the street and just dealing with life in general, so that makes a better deputy. So I’m very excited about it,” said Dukes.
