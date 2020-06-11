Johnson becomes first African American mayor in Donalsonville

"I've got a 6-year-old who will be 7 on the 26th of this month and for him to look at me, I want my ceiling to be his floor and not just for him but for his generation and younger generation. For me, its more so yeah I'm black and everything like that but even at the courthouse we have unity prayer this past Saturday. It's about black, white, every kind of racial background diversity. In order for us to have a better Donalsonville, we have to come together, we have to be unified," Johnson said.