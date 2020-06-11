Johnson becomes first African American mayor in Donalsonville

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WTVY) - It was an election that will go down in history for Seminole County, as the City of Donalsonville would elect either it’s first female or African American mayor.
Absentee ballots are in and the people of Donalsonville have voted, Ron Johnson has been elected mayor for the City of Donalsonville.
A new title that has not yet sunk in for Ron Johnson.
"It's humbling, very humbling. We've enjoyed the ride, the campaign committee, my wife and I, we've enjoyed the ride, however, last night was just the beginning," Ron Johnson, mayor City of Donalsonville said.
But one he has hoped for since he could remember.
"I went to undergrad then came back home so I've been here 25 of my 32 years. My pastor, if there's something that he's taught me is that in order to be Christ-like you have to give, you have to serve and in that it's like everything has come full circle," Johnson said.
As a 2005 graduate of Seminole County High School, Johnson hopes to give back to the youth by creating a community center.
“I played rec ball and stuff like that but beside from that there’s nothing to do. My vision for that is it being a miniature YMCA like I said but you’ll have computer labs, you’ll have swimming pools, basketball courts, bowling alleys, you’ll have some tracks, you’ll have something for every age to do,” Johnson said.
Johnson has become the first African American to hold this seat and it couldn't come at a better time.
"I've got a 6-year-old who will be 7 on the 26th of this month and for him to look at me, I want my ceiling to be his floor and not just for him but for his generation and younger generation. For me, its more so yeah I'm black and everything like that but even at the courthouse we have unity prayer this past Saturday. It's about black, white, every kind of racial background diversity. In order for us to have a better Donalsonville, we have to come together, we have to be unified," Johnson said.
As this election will go down in history and will continue to be talked about forever.
“For me, it’s just the exposure of Donalsonville. A lot of people, where’s Donalsonville? I mean the big thing is exposure. Again, humbling, thankful for it, however, it’s like that’s needed. In order for us to attract new business, oh my god, were giving them something to be excited about and hopefully, the groundwork and the under framing has been done to get things done here so people will want to come here. Raise a family, start a business, retire, etc,” Johnson said.
After absentee ballots were counted, Johnson officially won with 599 votes to Mitzy Moye's 244.
Johnson is set to take office the week of June 15.
