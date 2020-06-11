Gradually drying out

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer-like with very little rain this afternoon. Isolated showers are dotting the area along and ahead of a cold front which is ushering in drier air. The front stall near the coast which keeps rain chances likely especially in our eastern counties through the weekend. Only a few showers are likely west of I-75.
Another pocket of dry air arrives Sunday which kicks off an extended dry period for all areas next week. You’ll enjoy a drop in the humidity for some rather pleasant late spring conditions. Abundant sunshine as highs top upper 80s low 90s while clear nights and delightful low-mid 60s provide a few delightful mornings.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.