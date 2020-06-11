GDOT needs public’s feedback for two roundabout design proposals in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta may be getting two roundabouts to help ease traffic in the Five Points area.
The project is to change two intersections with traffic signals to multi-lane roundabouts.
This proposal is for many intersections, like the ones at Ashley and Patterson streets which are two of the busiest roads in Valdosta.
Each roundabout is proposed to be 176 feet in diameter with two 12-foot driving lanes.
“Roundabouts do a good job at keeping traffic flowing and they also eliminate or reduce angle crashes. In a typical intersection, most of the crashes that occur there are angles crashes. Those have higher probabilities of injuries to the drivers or the passengers. And of course, they’ll be property damage to the vehicle. You don’t have those with roundabouts,” said Nita Birmingham, Communications Specialist for GDOT.
Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will be holding an online forum where the public can view and comment on the preliminary design.
Usually, public meetings would be held but due to COVID-19, everything will be available online instead.
The public may view the proposal and give feedback from June 16 until June 26.
