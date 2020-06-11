Facebook post from Moultrie’s fire chief stirs up complaints

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A recent Facebook post from the fire chief of Moultrie is sparking frustration from people in the community.
According to the City of Moultrie, Jeffrey Thibodeau is now on administrative leave but the people we spoke with on Thursday say that’s not enough, and they want him fired.
“I just don’t understand how a man in his position could post something like that,” said Shonta Melton.
She sent WALB a screenshot of a Facebook post from Moultrie Fire Chief, Jeffrey Thibodeau.
The picture has the face of George Floyd on it, along with his past criminal history.
Floyd was recently laid to rest after dying in police custody in late May.
Floyd’s death sparked protests against police brutality across the nation.
“Whatever transgressions he had in the past, he served his time for. But because he had a past, does that mean he deserved to die in the streets like an animal?" said Melton.
“That’s just like saying if I go run the red light, I committed a crime. And you’re not going to come in my house and save me just because I committed a crime," said Steven Reynolds.
The post was posted on June 6, it was taken down not long after, and replaced with his apology, saying in part:
Melton and Reynolds both told us they want more than an apology.
“He needs to be fired. He needs to be replaced. In his leadership role, he should’ve known better than to do that,” said Reynolds.
Melton said she has spoken with the city manager, Pete Dillard, about this.
She said Dillard and the Human Resources Director received an apology from Chief Thibodeau.
“He apologized to you all, but he did not apologize to the people that he offended. He did not apologize to the black community," said Melton.
We did reach out to the City of Moultrie to speak with Chief Thibodeau.
They pointed us towards a press release they sent out:
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.