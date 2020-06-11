Facebook post from Moultrie’s fire chief stirs up complaints

By Niah Humphrey | June 11, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT - Updated June 11 at 6:59 PM

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A recent Facebook post from the fire chief of Moultrie is sparking frustration from people in the community.

According to the City of Moultrie, Jeffrey Thibodeau is now on administrative leave but the people we spoke with on Thursday say that’s not enough, and they want him fired.

“I just don’t understand how a man in his position could post something like that,” said Shonta Melton.

She sent WALB a screenshot of a Facebook post from Moultrie Fire Chief, Jeffrey Thibodeau.

The picture has the face of George Floyd on it, along with his past criminal history.

Floyd was recently laid to rest after dying in police custody in late May.

Floyd’s death sparked protests against police brutality across the nation.

“Whatever transgressions he had in the past, he served his time for. But because he had a past, does that mean he deserved to die in the streets like an animal?" said Melton.

“That’s just like saying if I go run the red light, I committed a crime. And you’re not going to come in my house and save me just because I committed a crime," said Steven Reynolds.

The post was posted on June 6, it was taken down not long after, and replaced with his apology, saying in part:

“I sincerely apologize for a post I shared this past weekend. It was offensive, insensitive, and unacceptable. I have spent the majority of my life protecting the lives and properties of all citizens. I am deeply sorry for adding to the pain suffered by all. I was wrong.”
Melton and Reynolds both told us they want more than an apology.

“He needs to be fired. He needs to be replaced. In his leadership role, he should’ve known better than to do that,” said Reynolds.

Melton said she has spoken with the city manager, Pete Dillard, about this.

She said Dillard and the Human Resources Director received an apology from Chief Thibodeau.

“He apologized to you all, but he did not apologize to the people that he offended. He did not apologize to the black community," said Melton.

We did reach out to the City of Moultrie to speak with Chief Thibodeau.

They pointed us towards a press release they sent out:

“On Saturday, June 6, a City of Moultrie employee posted an offensive comment on his personal Facebook page. Within minutes, he removed his post by his own accord. The City was made aware of the post on Saturday, June 6, and on Tuesday, June 9, the employee was placed on administrative leave. The post was insensitive and unacceptable, yet serves as a reminder to us, the City of Moultrie, that we should do our part to remain diligent in providing ongoing diversity training to our employees. By providing training and allowing for open discussions, we as a community can hope to improve and alleviate prejudices.”
