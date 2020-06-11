Facebook post from Moultrie’s fire chief stirs up complaints

“On Saturday, June 6, a City of Moultrie employee posted an offensive comment on his personal Facebook page. Within minutes, he removed his post by his own accord. The City was made aware of the post on Saturday, June 6, and on Tuesday, June 9, the employee was placed on administrative leave. The post was insensitive and unacceptable, yet serves as a reminder to us, the City of Moultrie, that we should do our part to remain diligent in providing ongoing diversity training to our employees. By providing training and allowing for open discussions, we as a community can hope to improve and alleviate prejudices.”

City of Moultrie