Dougherty Co. Tag Office to reopen to Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Tag Office will reopen to the public on Friday.
County officials said service is by appointment only until the county government buildings reopen on June 22.
With the June 15 deadline approaching for late penalties being imposed for renewing tags, the office said they are opening to service these renewals.
Customers should plan to pay with a check, money order, or debit/credit card and cash will not be accepted at the time.
Because of COVID-19 precautions, masks will be required to be worn by all visitors inside the tax and tag office and social distancing must be done.
To schedule an appointment, call (229) 431-3255.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.