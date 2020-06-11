Auburn tech company strikes $143M deal to create method to store, deliver COVID-19 vaccines

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn-based technology company made a multi-million dollar deal with the federal government, not only bringing in more jobs to the area but also helping with the fight against COVID-19.
Officials with SiO2 said they’re ramping up production to create the perfect way to store and deliver potentially life-saving COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.
“This is actually the vial,” said Chief Business Officer Lawrence Ganti as he described the product they plan to produce for the vaccines. "It’s small, but it fits 10 doses of vaccine.'
Tucked away in Auburn Technology Park West, SiO2 Materials Science has agreed to a $143 million contract with the federal government. According to officials, this deal will expedite the production of vials and syringes so a COVID-19 vaccine can be safely and quickly distributed.
“You can have a great vaccine, but you need to put the vaccine into a container,” Ganti said.
In addition to the potential medical benefits, Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said this deal is good for the area.
According to the company, they already employ around 200 engineers, scientists, and technicians, most of whom live in Lee County and are Auburn University graduates.
They plan to hire 200 more with this new contract.
“We’ve lost jobs and we’ve lost manufacturing jobs during this pandemic, as everybody has,” said Anders “We are replacing some jobs we have lost, and certainly we’re excited about that.”
Officials with SiO2 said it’s fulfilling to help with the fight against coronavius since it’s something that hits home for everyone.
“Everyone is affected,” Ganti said. “Either you’re stuck at home, either you’ve lost a job, you got sick, or have a relative who’s infected by it. Everyone feels really excited that they can contribute to COVID-19. This is a really great opportunity to see that they can make an impact.”
