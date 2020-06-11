AMBER Alert issued for GA 5-month-old

CLARKSTON, Ga. (WALB) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for an abducted 5-month-old.
The AMBER Alert states the child, Noah Singleton, was abducted by Emmanuel Singleton, 24, in Clarkston, which is just outside of the Atlanta 285 east perimeter.
The release says they are believed to be traveling in a gray, 2007 Volkswagen Jetta with the Georgia license plate number RVD6200.
Noah was abducted by Emmanuel around 3:30 p.m. and the two were last seen heading east on Highway 78, according to the alert.
Anyone with any information on their whereabouts or believes they may have seen either of them is asked to call the Clarkston Police Department at (678) 406-7929.
