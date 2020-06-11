Albany offers extra trash, garbage service

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany announced Thursday that the Public Works Solid Waste Division is setting up garbage roll-off sites throughout the city.

Residents can drop off extra garbage and bulk trash starting Thursday. All garbage must be placed in the roll-off neatly and debris should not be placed around the roll-off.

The following sites have been set up for waste disposal:

  • Site #1 – North Mock Road (Old Fire Station)
  • Site #2 – Vick Street (Bill Miller Center)
  • Site #3 – Lee Street (Carver Park)
  • Site #4 – Mercer Avenue (Civic Center – Rear Parking Lot)
  • Site #5 – 8th Avenue (Ballpark)
  • Site #6 – Avalon Avenue (Avalon Park)
  • Site #7 – North Westover Boulevard (Westover High School – Rear Parking Lot)

For more information, call Albany Public Works at (229) 302-1800.

