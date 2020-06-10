Voters select Democratic Ga. Senate District 12 nominee

ATLANTA (WALB) - Voters have selected the Democratic nominee for the Georgia Senate District 12 seat.
Incumbent Freddie Powell Sims, of Dawson, and Edward Ford Ball, of Albany, went head to head for the Democratic nomination Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the Associated Press called the race in Sims’ favor.
Sims will now face Tracy Taylor, the Republican nominee who’s from Albany, on Election Day in November.
The District 12 seat represents Stewart, Webster, Quitman, Randolph, Terrell, Clay, Calhoun, Dougherty, Baker, and parts of Sumter and Mitchell counties.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.