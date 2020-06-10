3 teens arrested in shooting of Bainbridge 17-year-old

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Three teenagers are facing charges after Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) wrapped up an investigation Wednesday that was looking into a shooting that happened on May 21, according to a press release.
Background on the shooting:
BPS said it was called to a shooting in the 1300 block of Carter Street around 11 p.m. on May 21. E-911 was told that a young woman was beating on the caller’s door, saying she had been shot.
Officers said that when they arrived, they found 17-year-old Reese Stephenson, in the middle of the road, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Responding officers began administering first aid immediately to Stephenson until EMS arrived, the release states.
The investigation:
Police said they spoke with a witness at the scene who said they had heard three gunshots and pointed officers to a vehicle parked down the road near the entrance to Jonas Lobe Cemetery.
Investigators went to check out the vehicle and said they found it wedged against some bushes with the driver and passenger side doors open.
BPS said officers also found a spent brass shell casing laying on the front passenger seat.
During their three-week investigation, officers interviewed Stephenson, multiple witnesses and several subjects believed to be involved in the case. The investigation then wrapped up Wednesday morning with three arrests.
Two 16-year-olds and a 14-year-old were taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, according to the press release.
Police said the three were taken to the Decatur County Jail where they are waiting to be transferred to a juvenile facility.
