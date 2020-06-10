State Senate District 13 nominees selected

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Both the Republican and Democratic nominees were selected for the Georgia Senate District 13 seat during Tuesday’s election.
Republican Incumbent Carden Summers, of Cordele, and his opponent Spud Bowen, of Tifton, battled it out at the polls for the GOP nomination.
On Wednesday, the Associated Press called the race and said Summers took the nomination.
The Democratic nominees, Ruenett Melton, of Tifton, and Mary Egler, of Leesburg, also went head to head Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the Associated Press called the race in Egler’s favor.
Summers will now face Egler in the November election to represent Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Lee, Tift, Turner, Worth and parts of Sumter and Wilcox counties.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.