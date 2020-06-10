SRTC and Thomas Univ. help students transition into program with new partnership

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) and Thomas University (TU) came together to sign an agreement, taking students in one program to the next level.
Students from the Land, Forest, and Wildlife Management Program at SRTC will be able to stay within Southwest Georgia and continue learning about our region at Thomas University.
Aubree Plymale graduated from SRTC last year.
She will be the first student to enter this program in the fall.
“It’s fantastic because the only schools that I know of in Georgia that have this program is Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton and The University of Georgia in Athens. So it’s great to have something close by to go to,” said Plymale.
Students from this program at Southern Regional will be able to pursue their Bachelor’s of Science in Natural Resource and Conservation Management.
Land, Forest, and Wildlife Management Program Chair Dr. Jeremy Green told us what they’ll be able to take from his classes when moving to the program at Thomas University.
“It’s a lot on the biology and ecology of the regions, but we do it more from a conservation practice and how do you apply it to the region. So they get two years of applied and then two years of a same region, but in a different way and with a more global perspective,” said Dr. Green.
Assistant professor of Biology at TU, Elizabeth Harrell, said this program is necessary to continue taking care of the Red Hills Region.
“This region is a hot spot for all kinds of plants and animals, and conserving those species are so important to this community, that this program gives our students those skills to take and to apply to that conservation and to protect such an amazing asset,” said Harrell.
This program will also help decrease students’ credit loss and duplication of school work.
