My Senior: Garrett Gainous

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Our Senior of the Day comes from Cairo.
Garrett Gainous has been a been playing the game of baseball since he was just six years old.
So it's no surprise he played varsity all four years of high school.
In 2019 he was named the region player of the year.
This season the Syrupmakers were blazing a trail right to the playoffs before COVID-19 shut everything down.
“I know me personally whenever we found out about it, I didn’t know how to react. I mean you can think of it negatively, but everything happens for a reason. That’s just the way you got to go about it,” said Gainous.
They just captured their sixth win in a row when Coach Chad Parkerson told them the season may get canceled.
“It’s good to know that we didn’t leave anything on the field that we aren’t proud of. Everybody put in the work, I hate the way it ended but I don’t think anyone regrets, how we did,” said Gainous.
Fortunately for Gainous, his baseball career will continue in the fall.
When he joins the Trojans at Troy University.
To get your senior on the news, send an email to mysenior@walb.com with the subject My Senior.
Tell us your athletes name and the best way to reach you.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.