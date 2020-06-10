1 injured in Albany shooting, suspect at large

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Wednesday, around 4 p.m., in the 300 block of Oglethorpe Boulevard, according to an incident report.
Police said a 51-year-old man was approached and shot at multiple times.
APD said the victim was shot in the left hand.
Officers reported that Jacarius Washington, 26, is the suspect in the shooting.
Washington currently has outstanding warrants for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, APD said.
Investigators said anyone caught aiding Washington will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Anyone with any information on this case or believes they have seen or know Washington’s whereabouts is urged to call the Albany Police Department (229) 431-2100 or the Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
