Health officials: It’s too early to tell if Election Day impacted COVID-19 cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Southwest Georgia doctors are watching to see if Election Day had any impacts on COVID-19, however, they said it’s a little too early to tell right now.
But currently, trends in virus cases are going down.
Officials said precincts and voters should have still practiced social distancing guidelines while voting.
Dr. Charles Ruis with The Southwest Georgia Health District said typically, the average person develops symptoms of the virus within four and seven days.
Ruis said he wanted you to get out and vote, but said social distancing guidelines should still have been followed.
“Hopefully people made wise choices and kept themselves and the community safe. We’ll keep an eye on that, we’ll see how it turns out,” said Ruis.
Ruis said people should still protect themselves when out in public. He recommends being six feet apart when standing with others for more than 15 minutes.
He said you should also continue to wear a mask when in public.
Ruis said typically, for transmission to happen, these guidelines are not met.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.