Ga. House District 152 representative elected

ATLANTA (WALB) - Two Republican candidates battled it out Tuesday for the Georgia House District 152 seat.
Less than six months after being elected to represent Lee and Worth counties along with parts of Sumter County, Incumbent Bill Yearta, of Sylvester, was up against candidate Dennis Roland, of Leesburg, for the seat.
On Wednesday, the Associated Press called the race in Yearta’s favor.
The District 152 seat represents Lee and Worth counties and parts of Sumter County.
Because there is no Democratic challenger, Yearta was officially elected as the state representative.
