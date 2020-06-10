GA elections see delays, Senate race too close to call

The Democratic Senate primary in Georgia is too early to call. In Georgia, candidates must win more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff. With more than three-quarters of the expected vote counted as of 3:15 a.m. EDT, Jon Ossoff has approximately 49% of the counted vote. He leads Teresa Tomlinson, who has roughly 15% of the counted vote, and Sarah Riggs Amico, with about 13%. The winner will challenge Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue in November. The AP will continue to monitor the race as election officials in Georgia continue to report results.