Forecast: Rain chances linger into weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Widely scattered showers and storms are possible this evening west of the Flint River. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible. The main threat is damaging wind.
Tonight, partly cloudy with lows generally in the low to mid 70s. A cold front will push in overnight into Thursday. A few showers are possible before sunrise.
Expect a mix of sun and clouds Thursday. Highs will top out near 90. A few showers and storms are likely, especially by afternoon and evening. The front stalls into Friday. That will keep shower and storm chances in the picture for our eastern and southeastern counties. Otherwise, partly cloudy with highs near 90.
Rain chances linger into the weekend as a second cold front passes through the region.
Scattered showers and storms are likely on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Slightly drier air works in for Sunday under a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers and storms are possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Slight rain chances continue into next week. Expect a good amount of sun Monday through Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Overnight lows will cool back into the mid to upper 60s for most mornings.
