First Alert Weather Academy: Hurricane in a bowl

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hurricanes are one of nature's strongest storms. But do you ever wonder how they form?
In Wednesday’s edition of “Weather Academy,” First Alert Meteorologist Matthew Crumley shows a cool experiment to show you the development stages of a hurricane.
What you'll need:
- a bowl of water
- food coloring
- a table to do the experiment
- a towel.
First, for 10-15 seconds, spin your finger in the water around counter-clockwise to get a spin going inside the bowl.
Hurricanes spin counter-clockwise in the northern hemisphere because of the Coriolis force.
Now, you can place your food coloring inside the bowl and watch it form just like a hurricane.
A hurricane gets its energy from the swirling mass above the ocean surface. Watch it form into a swirling storm.
While South Georgia only receives mostly indirect impacts from hurricanes, it's important to be prepared every year.
For more information on this experiment or hurricanes, click here.
