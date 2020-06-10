Elections official: Lee Co. Election Day server issue had no impact on votes

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County Election officials said they had a minor issue Tuesday night after the polls closed.
They said it had nothing to do with voting machines and all of the new equipment worked fine.
The issue was with the reports software.
That software helps with reports for transparency and audit purposes.
The issue did cause a couple of hours in delay and staff said those reports are needed before moving forward.
Veronica Johnson with the Lee County Elections and Voter Registration said she and staff worked hard to resolve the issue.
"I hope people can appreciate that we want everything to be transparent and completely clear for them so we just had to wait until we were able to do that one step,” explained Johnson.
Johnson said all votes were secured and counted.
She said it took them a little longer to resolve because the issue was brand new to them and they don’t expect it to happen again.
Election officials said the precincts opened and closed with no problems.
Johnson said voter turnout was around 35 percent.
