Dougherty Co. Elections Supervisor address voting concerns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Dougherty County’s top election official said lack of staffing, long lines, and new technology in Dougherty County upset many voters when they cast their ballot.
“Some, of course, had quit, some quit last week, the week before the election and there was nothing we could do. We are hopeful that by November our main concern is having enough poll workers to ensure all 28 precincts are open and we are not having to combine,” said Ginger Nickerson, Dougherty County Elections Supervisor.
Nickerson said there was confusion that caused some voters to have concerns. She said voters had issues coming to the precinct to submit their absentee ballot.
"The law requires an affidavit. A lot of voters did not receive it but, that is the purpose of the affidavit, so that way we can remove the absentee ballot from their voter record and they will get credit for voting in person,” said Nickerson.
Nickerson said there was a dropbox that voters could have used to avoid issues coming inside the precinct to vote.
The dropbox, which is a tool to allow our voters to deposit actual ballots at the Government Center at 222 Pine Avenue without a stamp and they can deposit up until 7 o’clock in the evening, in fact, the box was physically removed at 7:02 p.m.,” said Nickerson.
Nickerson said in big precincts like Westover and Sherwood, they posted signs to encourage voters to social distance.
"We had someone at the door monitoring everyone that came in to ensure that we were not overcrowded because our main concern is that we don’t want to be the next news story because of people trying to return to normalcy. Voting is normalcy,” said Nickerson.
