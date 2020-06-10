Colquitt residents call for support after reports of young man attacked

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - After receiving several emails about a young man attacked at a party in Colquitt, we now have the police report.
Tylek Marshall said he was trying to leave a party in the 600 block of Crawford Street when a man shut his truck door on his hand while calling him the "N" word several times.
The 17-year-old said he was also slapped.
He said he’d gotten into a fight with someone else there before this happened.
His father told police, Marshall came home bloodied that night.
We have reached out to the family, but haven’t received a reply.
Police told us this case is still under investigation, and we will continue to update you as more information becomes available.
