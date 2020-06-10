Colquitt residents call for support after reports of young man attacked

People call for support after reports of young man attacked
By Niah Humphrey | June 10, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT - Updated June 10 at 8:28 PM

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - After receiving several emails about a young man attacked at a party in Colquitt, we now have the police report.

Tylek Marshall said he was trying to leave a party in the 600 block of Crawford Street when a man shut his truck door on his hand while calling him the "N" word several times.

The 17-year-old said he was also slapped.

He said he’d gotten into a fight with someone else there before this happened.

His father told police, Marshall came home bloodied that night.

We have reached out to the family, but haven’t received a reply.

Police told us this case is still under investigation, and we will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.